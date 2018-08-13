AC Milan midfielder set for third stint at Genoa

Former Genoa midfielder Andrea Bertolacci is expected to complete a late move from AC Milan to Genoa after spending last season on loan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Everton and even a possible stay with the Rossoneri but the imminent arrival of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could end his Milan stay.

As a result, La Gazzetta dello Sport understands Genoa will revive their interest in the former Roma and Lecce midfielder as the transfer draws to a close on the peninsula.

Bertolacci would join the likes of Sandro, Romulo and Luca Mazzitelli in vying for a position in the Grifone midfield following a summer of change at Genoa.

The likes of Miguel Veloso, Isaac Cofie and Luca Rigoni who featured regularly for Genoa last season have all departed as the club look to improve on their 12th place finish last season.

Bertolacci would undoubtedly slot into the starting-eleven as one of the club’s starting more experienced players, but it remains to be seen whether they indeed make an offer.