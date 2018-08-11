AC Milan offload striker after one season

Sevilla have completed the signing of AC Milan forward Andre Silva on loan for the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Like Nikola Kalinic, the Portugal international joined the club last summer to add attacking strength but like the former Fiorentina man, he too has departed after a single season to make the move to Spain.

On Saturday, Sevilla confirmed the player’s arrival after he arrived in the city following successful discussions and a medical, with Silva arriving on loan until June, with his new club having an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €35 million.

The 22-year-old, who had also been closely linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, joined Milan last summer from Porto for a deal in the region of €40m.

Despite limited chances to impress under Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso, Silva still managed a respectable 10 goals in all competitions for the Rossoneri.