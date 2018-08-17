AC Milan poised to make late move for Lazio star

AC Milan are readying one final offer to Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to round off their summer spending in style.

The Serbian international featured prominently for his country during the 2018 World Cup and has been a target for both Juventus and Manchester United.

Milan had initially been dissuaded from pursuing a deal for Milinkovic-Savic, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito demanding at least €120m for the midfielder.

Nevertheless, with time running out for Lotito to find a potential buyer he may accept Milan’s bid and cash in on the Serb, with Milan prepared to offer players in exchange.

However, Sky Sport Italia remain convinced that Milan will end their transfer activity once both Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo are made official.