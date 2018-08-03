AC Milan prepare to swoop for Real Madrid outcast

Former Inter midfielder Mateo Kovacic could be in line for a return to Serie A, with AC Milan weighing up an approach for the Real Madrid man.

The Croatia international starred for the Nerazzurri before sealing a move to Spain in 2015, but a lack of first-team opportunities could soon see him representing the other half of the Stadio San Siro.

Indeed, AS editor-in-chief Manuel Esteban ‘Manolete’ suggested on Friday that Kovacic is determined to move back to Italy, whilst Milan are keen to secure the creative midfielder.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are thought to be open to selling the 24-year-old, and are prepared to engage in negotiations with the Rossoneri in order to offload him.

After eight goals in 79 appearances from Inter in his final two seasons, Kovacic has only mustered 109 appearances in three full campaigns in Spain.

The former Dinamo Zagreb player featured in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final in Russia this summer, registering a goal in a 3-0 win over Argentina in the group stages.

A move for Kovacic would cap a busy week in the transfer market for Milan, who on Thursday completed a deal to bring in Juventus centre-back Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci, as well as sign Bianconeri striker Gonzalo Higuain.