AC Milan striker set for Atletico Madrid switch

Nikola Kalinic looks set to finally complete his move from AC Milan to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Talks between the two parties have been ongoing for several weeks, but it appears an agreement has finally been reached for the Croatian striker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Kalinic will join Atletico on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

It’s believed the total value of the deal will be in €18 million range, which will be made official once the striker undergoes his medicals on Tuesday.

The move will give Kalinic the chance to bounce back from a difficult 2017/18 season that saw him score just six goals in 31 matches for Milan after joining them from Fiorentina.

His misery was compounded at the World Cup in Russia, when he was sent home by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic after refusing to come on as a substitute in one of their group stage matches, only to miss out on his country’s run to the final.