AC Milan surprise Barcelona with a last-gasp winner

Despite Barcelona holding possession and threatening Milan’s area for the majority, it was the Italians who walked away with a 1-0 win after a last-gasp strike from Andre Silva.

Ernesto Valverde’s men had several clear cut chances to find their opener but the Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma showcased his quality, constantly denying the Blaugrana to keep his side alive, and ultimately leading them to victory.

Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig was one of the standouts of the match, coming close to finding the winning goal for the Catalans, but his long-range effort was brilliantly saved by Donnarumma.

It seemed like Sergi Roberto and Co. did not have luck on their side, as they fell in the final seconds of injury time to a late winner thanks to Portuguese striker Andre Silva, who whipped the ball home in the 92nd minute.

RAFINHA MAKING HIS CASE

After making his return to Barcelona from Inter, Rafinha has transformed himself into a player all Blaugrana fans admire.

His quick touches and smart passes against Milan left supporters in awe, as well as head coach Valverde, who recently hinted at wanting to keep the player at the Camp Nou.

With a few weeks until the transfer window closes, all eyes will be on the Brazilian and his future decision.

QUESTION MARKS OVER HALILOVIC

The Croatian, who was subbed on in the 61st minute did not perform as expected against the Catalans.

Halilovic failed to create any sort of danger during his time on the pitch, leading to several question marks his role in the coming season.

Despite his sluggish performance against the La Liga champions, the former Villarreal man, who arrived at the San Siro on a free transfer, will be hoping he can live up to his ‘wonder kid’ expectations.