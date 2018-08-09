AC Milan take financial hit as Atletico Madrid swoop for Kalinic

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic, with the Italian outfit failing to recoup what they paid for him last summer.

The Croatia international arrived at the Stadio San Siro from Fiorentina last year but failed to establish himself as the regular focal point of Milan’s attack, with teenager Patrick Cutrone often being preferred.

Nikola Kalinic will join our club on a permanent transfer from @acmilan. Welcome, Nikola!?????????

His poor campaign, coupled with the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, has seen the Rossoneri become open to cutting their losses, and on Thursday Atletico Madrid announced that they had signed Kalinic on a three-year contract.

Just 11 months on from splashing out €25 million on the 31-year-old, Milan have recouped just €15m from Atletico, but will save €3m per season in wages on the forward.

Kalinic only registered six goals in 41 appearances for Milan last term, and rounded off a disappointing year by being sent home from Croatia’s World Cup campaign after their first match.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward was dismissed after refusing to come off the substitute’s bench during a 2-0 victory over Nigeria, whilst the Vatreni subsequently went on to reach a first ever final in his absence.

Atletico, meanwhile, have cleared space for Kalinic following the departure of Luciano Vietto to Premier League newcomers Fulham on a season-long loan.