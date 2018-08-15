AC Milan in talks over ambitious Milinkovic-Savic move

There is truth to the social media speculation that AC Milan want to sign Lazio standout Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and they have already had one approach for the player rejected.

It is a difficult operation to pull off, an almost impossible one, as acknowledged by Leonardo this summer, but the Diavolo are willing to try to lure the Serbian to the San Siro.

According to a report in Wednesday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are serious in plotting a late window swoop for Milinkovic-Savic, having already had one offer for the player dismissed.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito, a man who will not allow ‘SMS’ to depart for anything below his perceived value, has already rejected a €30 million loan bid, with the option to make it permanent set at €50m plus one of either Giacomo Bonaventura and Fabio Borini going in the opposite direction.

Financial Fair Play has made things a little more difficult for Leonardo in trying to engineer a deal but the Brazilian is not ready to give up yet and is readying a potential second offer, with a bid of €40m to loan the 23-year-old and a purchase option of €80m likely to be enough to get their man.

However, any deal will have to be carried out after crunching the numbers carefully on the calculator due to FFP as Milan get ready to make their move against the clock.