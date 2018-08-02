Allegri: Bonucci-Caldara and Higuain deals are best for both AC Milan and Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insists that the deals to see Leonardo Bonucci return from AC Milan in exchange for Mattia Caldara, as well as Gonzalo Higuain join the Rossoneri, are in the best interests of both clubs.

The sensational double deal will see former Bianconeri icon Bonucci depart Milan after a single season to return to his former club, whilst young centre-back Caldara will go the opposite way.

Meanwhile, Caldara will be joined by Argentina striker Higuain, who moves to the Stadio San Siro on an €18 million season-long loan, with the option to make the switch permanent for a further €36m.

“I think it was the right operation for both us and Milan,” Allegri told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Bonucci comes back to us after a year, and remains an important player with great technique and personality.

“As for Mattia, I’m sorry. Along with [Alessio] Romagnoli and [Daniele] Rugani he is part of the strongest young defensive trio in Italy, but the transfer market forced this decision. I’m sure that he will continue growing in this path at Milan.

“Higuain gave everything for this shirt in his two years here. Milan have certainly bought a great striker.”

The trio all underwent medicals at their respective new clubs on Thursday, ahead of confirmation of the completion of the two deals.