Ancelotti anxious but happy to face AC Milan

Following a victorious start to the season, Carlo Ancelotti was pleased to be back in Serie A however had mixed emotions about Napoli’s next fixture, which is against AC Milan.

The Partenopei came from behind to defeat Lazio 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo and will next face the coach’s former employer next Saturday.

“I am anxious and happy to face Milan,” he stated. “I will get to see Rino Gattuso and Paolo Maldini. They are a part of my history.

On the victory over Lazio, Ancelotti was pleased with his team’s ability to make amends for what was a disappointing start to the match.

“We started off slowly but responded in the right way” he said. “We were a little too slow at times today but we have time to improve of course.”

“There were a lot of emotions as this was our first game of the season and it was my first game with Napoli.”

Finally, Ancelotti was pressed on which of his strikers were better, Arkadiusz Milik or Andriy Shevchenko.

“Well at the moment Milik is better since Sheva is older! I hope that he can achieve what the great Shevchenko did,” he stated.

The now 59-year-old coached Milan from 2001 to 2009 during which the Rossoneri won the 2003-04 Scudetto and two Champions League trophies.