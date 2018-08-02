Barcelona ready to gazump Inter for Bayern Munich star

Inter’s hesitation in sealing a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has allowed Barcelona to enter the fray, with the player’s son confirming interest from Spain.

The Nerazzurri looked to be close to signing the former Juventus star on an initial loan deal with a view to permanent transfer, but the possibility of landing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has seen the Vidal deal put on hold.

This has allowed Barcelona to wade in, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Blaugrana see the Chile international as a replacement for Paulinho are ready to push through a €30 million move.

Meanwhile, in a live YouTube video Vidal’s eldest son, Alonso, declared that his father was weighing up a return to Serie A or a switch to La Liga. The nine-year-old announced that Vidal “can go to Inter or the Spaniards.”

Inter’s preference would be World Cup finalist Modric, and the Nerazzurri had been ready to delay a move for Vidal until any hopes of landing the Croatian have been extinguished.

However, the presence of Barcelona, who recently stole in to land Bordeaux winger Malcom despite an agreement seemingly being in place with Roma, has now complicated matters.

Vidal has scored 22 goals in 132 appearances for Bayern since joining from Juventus in 2015, and has lifted the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons in Germany.