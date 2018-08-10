Bayern Munich midfielder key to Inter deal for Modric

Real Madrid are attempting to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a direct replacement for Luka Modric, who would then be free to join Inter.

The Croatian international is understood to be pushing for a move to the Nerazzurri, but the Spanish giants were unwilling to let such an important player leave.

However, Los Blancos may have found a quick replacement for Modric in Thiago, with the two sides close to an agreement according to Radio Onda Cero.

Thiago had played under Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui for the Spanish national team and isn’t considered an integral part of Niko Kovac’s plans at Bayern Munich.

The German champions would be willing to let Thiago leave for €50 million, leaving it to Inter to negotiate an appropriate fee for Modric.

Mauro Icardi is a player Real Madrid a thought to be interested in, but the Nerazzurri are hopeful of keeping the Argentine out of negotiations for now.

Inter have benefited in the past from midfield addition from Real Madrid, namely Wesley Sneijder and Esteban Cambiasso.