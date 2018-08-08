Buffon: I’m still at the top

Despite stepping aside as Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper this summer, Gianluigi Buffon insists that he is more than capable of performing at the pinnacle of European football for new club Paris Saint-Germain.

Still chasing a Champions League winners medal, the 40-year-old is hoping his experience and ability will help the club make a legitimate challenge for the competition after recent early exits.

“In the last three years I have followed PSG closely,” Buffon told PSG Magazine.

“I talked with friends like [Marco] Verratti and [Salvatore] Sirigu, as I wanted to understand why such a strong team could not progress in the important moments of the Champions League last season.

“PSG have only become a great team in the last six years and it will take time. With a strong identity, group, and coach, this time can be reduced.

“I think I’m still competitive and I can help my new teammates [achieve these goals].”

If the former Parma man is to realise his European dream with his new side, French starlet and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will play a vital part in any success, and Buffon believes he could achieve greatness.

“Mbappe has something special,” stated the veteran. “He clearly has something more than the others.

“I hope he remains humble and keeps wanting make sacrifices and progress, if he stays focused on his goals, he will become one of the biggest. Such as, Pele, [Diego] Maradona, Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi.

“I’m happy to play with him and help him get even stronger.”