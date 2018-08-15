Butragueno: Modric happy to continue with Real Madrid

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Inter, Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno insists Luka Modric is happy to remain with Los Blancos.

The Nerazzurri haven’t given up hope on landing the Croatian, with SportMediaset reporting his agents will once again ask President Florentino Perez to let him leave for Italy.

They are hoping that Perez keep his gentlemen’s agreement that would allow Modric to go, but with the transfer window closing on Friday in Italy, time is running out on a potential move.

Those hopes were dealt a further blow on Wednesday when Los Blancos director Butragueno made it clear the Croatian was happy to stay in Madrid.

“There is no Modric issue,” he told Movistar+ ahead of Real’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid.

“He is happy to continue with us.”

Modric was left on the bench for the match, with new coach Julen Lopategui opting for a midfield of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Isco.