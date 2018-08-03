Caldara keen to follow in AC Milan’s grand defensive tradition

Following in the footsteps of some of Italian football’s greatest defenders was a factor in convincing Mattia Caldara to swap Juventus for AC Milan, he has revealed.

On Thursday night, the centre-back completed his move from the Italian champions to the San Siro, as part of the deal which took Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin.

With names such as Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta coming to mind when you think of standout defensive talents in recent years at Milan, the 24-year-old confessed that he is aware of that history.

“When I arrived here, of course I thought about the history of Milan because this is a club where the strongest defenders have played in recent times,” he said.

“From that point of view, it was an easy choice to make. I want to thank the club for believing in me and I can’t wait to prove my worth. I feel like I’ve grown a lot in recent years under [Gian Piero] Gasperini.

“The Europa League adventure has also prepared me well because I was playing every three days so I must also thank Atalanta.”

Caldara, who also revealed that you are more likely to find him reading Dostoevsky than playing PlayStation during his free time, also discussed what made him say yes to the offer from the Diavolo.

“Juventus were the first big club who believed in me but when I had this opportunity it was hard to say no and I’m happy that the negotiations have been successful because this isn’t a move that I’m daunted about,” Caldara added.

“I look forward to playing at the San Siro too. It is the stadium which excites you the most in Italy and every child dreams of playing here. Since Thursday, I’ve felt the warmth of the fans and can’t wait to show what I can do.”