Carlo Ancelotti has work to do with Napoli following Liverpool drubbing

Liverpool made light work of Napoli by claiming a 5-0 win in front of what was effectively a home crowd for them in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening as a sub-par Partenopei looked like a team lacking in a fine-tuned identity.

It did not take long for the Premier League side to lead through James Milner as they pounced on some sloppy play from Lorenzo Insigne inside his own box. Orestis Karneziz was to blame for the second as he recklessly rushed out for a cross and left his goal unattended.

A shaky start passed and Napoli looked more comfortable after 15-or so minutes but Liverpool still gave the impression that they had higher gears to move through as well.

Alisson’s personal thwarting of Napoli during his time at Roma continued as he denied a couple of chances for the Azzurri, while Jose Callejon converted nicely only to have his goal wrongly ruled out for offside before half-time.

Tough as it is to be overly critical of a what was still a pre-season friendly, Carlo Ancelotti has a lot of work on his hands if Napoli are to compete in Serie A this term, and they very much looked like a team who were missing some of their key ingredients – accepted one of those most important cogs was missing in Dries Mertens.

It would have been difficult for Ancelotti to change too much after Maurizio Sarri’s work at the Stadio San Paolo over the last three years and to his credit it does look as though he has tried to encourage more of the same from his players and to keep them playing the way that saw them surpass 90 points in Serie A last term and to win so many plaudits not only in Italy but around Europe too.

The basic principle of keeping the ball moving remained, but a fluidity and speed was noticeably lacking in everything they did. Marek Hamsik occupied the regista role rendered vacant by Jorginho’s move to Chelsea and never quite looked completely comfortable in it. The captain is at his best when given the freedom to arrive late in attack and catch the opposition off guard but he was restricted and almost played with handcuffs on. His ability to spot and execute a pass is not up for debate, but Jorginho’s tendency to play as though he has rear-view mirrors strapped to his head is a trait not yet perfected by the Slovak.

Short passes remained the priority for the most part though Hamsik and Allan appeared to be given more license to play defence-splitting passes over the top from deep in a more direct approach on occasion.

There are still two weeks to go before the Serie A season gets back underway and that Liverpool are a week ahead in their preparations for the new season definitely showed, with their campaign kicking off at home to West Ham United a week before Napoli take on Lazio.

Mohamed Salah added a third for Liverpool in the second half much to the frustration of Napoli who wanted a foul before the ball reached the Egyptian and Raul Albiol let his fury be known to referee Robert Hennessey as Liverpool got the bulk of the 50-50 decisions. Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it four shortly after his introduction before Alberto Moreno added a fifth.