Carlo Ancelotti must look beyond Marek Hamsik to replace Jorginho at Napoli

While ardent Napoli supporters will suggest Saturday’s victory over Lazio is evidence all will be fine under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, their performance in Rome did little to silence neutrals’ concerns that it could be a season of struggle for the Partenopei.

Particularly when Biancocelesti striker Ciro Immobile bustled his way toward goal and, in one move, cause widespread confusion amongst the Azzurri defence and score. Continuing the trend of hapless defending seen pre-season.

Despite 91 combined Serie A appearances last year for trio Raul Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Rui, the sight of them running collectively at the Italian, first-time viewers would have mistaken them for a team assembled over the summer.

However, the experience of the Napoli rearguard and coach Ancelotti will ensure that their defensive resolve will return soon enough, but filling the void left by Jorginho’s departure looks more challenging.

Marek Hamsik is clearly the three-time Champions League winner’s preferred choice as the deep-lying playmaker, but the 31-year-old looked out of his depth at times out on the Stadio Olimpico turf, despite Napoli’s impressive possession count.

Even with his diminishing influence on games, the Slovakian still has the ability to burst late into the box and net vital goals, therefore, deploying him further back removes another weapon from their armoury.

Without the Italo-Brazilian the Partenopei, or, more specifically, Hamsik’s play was too often protracted and tedious. The praise handed out to Allan in Rome, largely stemming from his ability to surge forward with the ball, due to a lack of incisive quick distribution.

The Azzurri captain has the technique and vision to play the passes required, but the speed of thought to do so quickly is something he appears to lack. Next in line for the midfield regulator, Amadou Diawara, may not also, however, at least Hamsik would be offering a goalscoring threat further forward.

Had it not been for the individual brilliance of Lorenzo Insigne – crucial in the equaliser and then curling home a wonderful winner – the spotlight would have shone brighter on the unvaried and repetitive nature of their passing.

However, even leaving the capital victorious could not mask their troubles from a coach of Ancelotti’s stature, though, admitting that their attacking on the night was nowhere near perfect, and should please fans.

The ex-AC Milan chief clearly does not expect the Partenopei swagger of last term to return within the current configuration of parts but does not have long to get the Azzurri moving up the gears with the Rossoneri and Sampdoria on the horizon.