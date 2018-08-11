Cassano expects record-breaking season from Ronaldo at Juventus

The Scudetto race has been written off for the next four years thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Juventus, according to Antonio Cassano, who has tabbed the new man for a record-setting scoring season.

Chasing their eighth successive title, the enigmatic Italian believes that they will now get to 11 without too much trouble thanks to adding the Portugal international.

The former Roma forward also believes that the 36-goal record, shared by Gino Rossetti and Gonzalo Higuain, will be broken by Serie A’s newest superstar in his debut campaign.

“I think the Scudetto is now a closed speech, at least until 2022. How many goals will Ronaldo score this season? 40,” Cassano predicted in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Juventus got the best of the deal because they now have the second best player in the world. The best is still Lionel Messi but Ronaldo’s signing is a big one that will benefit Juventus both in a sporting and economic sense.

“It isn’t just a deal, it is a huge deal. Ronaldo is made for Juventus. From a physical point of view, he’s a Martian. He loves his work. But I still don’t think Juventus are Champions League favourites. For me, Barcelona will win that.”

Given that Cassano himself played for Real Madrid, he also revealed that he wasn’t even all that surprised that Los Blancos allowed the reigning Ballon d’Or holder to depart the club.

“I wasn’t shocked that Real Madrid allowed him to go to Juventus because I know what that environment is like. For Florentino Perez, only Real Madrid counts, not one individual player,” he added.

“When the time came, they also left Fenomeno Ronaldo and David Beckham go. So all things considered, I’m not surprised it ended this way with Ronaldo.”