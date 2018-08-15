Chelsea and Manchester United tracking Roma transfer guru

Roma’s Monchi is being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United, as the two Premier League giants look to add to their management structure.

The Spaniard is largely credited with the turnaround at former club Sevilla, and his stellar work resulted in a move to the Giallorossi in April 2017.

It appears he now has even more suitors, with the Telegraph reporting Manchester United and Chelsea are both eyeing him to head their transfer dealings.

The Blues have yet to replace former technical director Michael Emenalo – who left for Monaco last November – and it’s believed new coach Maurizio Sarri would favour working with someone who speaks Italian.

Other names linked with the position included Dan Ashworth, Juliano Belletti and Michael Ballack.

As for United, the club’s lack of transfer activity could see some changes made to their transfer team, with Monchi said to be on their short-list of potential new director’s of football.

Ashworth has also been mentioned as a potential target, along with former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and Paul Mitchell.