Chelsea flop set for AC Milan medical ahead of loan move

AC Milan are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, with the Frenchman scheduled for a medical ahead of sealing his switch to Serie A.

The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer off the back of helping Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, costing the West London club €45 million.

However, Bakayoko failed to make an impression in his debut season in the Premier League, and Chelsea have allowed him to join Milan on a year-long loan, report La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This also includes an option to make the deal permanent next season for €40m, with Milan wary of Financial Fair Play regulations this summer.

Left in the stands for Chelsea’s opening day 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town, Bakayoko has been deemed surplus to requirements by new coach Maurizio Sarri, and will fly out on Sunday to undergo a medical with Milan on Monday morning.

Indeed, the Rossoneri are confident of finalising a deal for the Ivory Coast-born midfielder swiftly and will look to bed him into the squad in time for their Serie A opener against Genoa next weekend.

Bakayoko made 29 league appearances for Chelsea as the Blues finished in a disappointing fifth in the Premier League last term.