Chelsea midfielder wishes side best of luck after AC Milan move

New AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko wished Chelsea the best of luck this season after completing his loan move to the Rossoneri on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will spend the campaign in Italy, with reports indicating Milan have paid €5 million for the loan, along with an option to make the move permanent for €35m at the end of the season.

Despite a poor first season with Chelsea after joining from Monaco last season, Bakayoko took time to wish his teammates the best of luck via his Instagram account after completing his move to Milan.

However, he’s made it clear he’s keen to leave his mark with the Rossoneri and repay them for the faith they’ve shown in him.

Last season Bakayoko failed to settle for the Premier League side, netting two goals in 29 appearances, though he failed to hit the heights shown during his time with Monaco.

Although the midfielder failed to impress, he did help Chelsea secure an FA Cup win.