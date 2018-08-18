Chievo v Juventus: Line-ups – Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut

The Serie A season kicks off at the Stadio Bentegodi in Verona, as Juventus take on Chievo with Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his much anticipated debut for the Bianconeri.

Chievo have picked up just one point in their last 12 Serie A matches against Juventus. Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored in each of his last 10 league appearances for Real Madrid, netting 18 goals in total. Few would back against him continuing this form on Italian soil.

Chievo: Sorrentino, Tomovic, Rossettini, Bani, Cacciatore; Depaoli, Rigoni, Radovanovic, Hetemaj, Giaccherini; Stepinski.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Ronaldo