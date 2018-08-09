Costa sees Cristiano Ronaldo as the final piece of the Juventus puzzle

Despite a debut season in Italy that brought a domestic double, Juventus attacker Douglas Costa is expecting an even better campaign for the Bianconeri after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

After two Champions League final appearances in the last four years, the Old Lady are desperate to land Europe’s premier club competition and the Brazilian expects the Portugal captain to help them achieve their goal.

“I think Juve are already at a great level, but the club wanted to take the next step,” Costa told the press conference.

“Ronaldo has everything to take us to another level, and it can make this season very important one.”

However, despite Ronaldo’s obvious talents, the 27-year-old urged caution based on his own experience, highlighting that Serie A is no walk in the park.

“It is a completely different league from the others,” stated the ex-Bayern Munich winger. “It takes a little more time to settle in. I took six months to be at my best.”

Brazil international Costa scored six goals in 47 appearances in his maiden season in Turin.