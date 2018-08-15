De Laurentiis: Napoli fans want me to spend millions but they buy fake jerseys

The war between Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and certain sections of the club’s support continues to boil over, with the man in charge showing no signs of being willing to mend fences.

Relations between him and some supporters have long been frosty at best but have now taken a new turn after the president hit out at fans who continue calling for him to spend money, despite being unwilling to invest in the side themselves.

As he confirmed that the Partenopei are willing to address their goalkeeping issues by renewing their interest in Davide Ospina after the Arsenal man rejected Besiktas, De Laurentiis then took aim at the Stadio San Paolo faithful.

“Why do we continue talking about new signings? If they [the fans] only want to argue because we didn’t sign the players they wanted, they would still contest it,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“They want me to spend millions on buying new players but then they are the ones who buy fake jerseys, make counterfeit merchandise and push through the turnstiles without paying.

“So they challenge me too and I’ll do the same with them.”

The 69-year-old has most recently come under fire for refusing to make a move to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.