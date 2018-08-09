Everton outcast aiming to become a key man for Fiorentina

New Fiorentina attacker Kevin Mirallas has insisted that he can play a big part for the Serie A this season and had no hesitation when the Florence-based club came calling for his signature.

The Belgian international had been out-of-favour at Everton, but despite his Premier League adventure ending on a sour note will not be looking back over his shoulder for revenge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

“When I heard that there was this possibility [to move to Fiorentina], I said yes immediately,” Mirallas declared in his official presentation to the media.

“I was at Everton for six years, five of them wonderful, but the last year was difficult. In football it happens sometimes, I am not looking for revenge or redemption, I just want to show my worth here.

“I have seen many Fiorentina matches and it had an immediately impact. There is an offensive mentality and my teammates look to give me ball, which is always important for a new player.”

However, with Croatian winger Marko Pjaca also arriving on loan from Juventus, the 30-year-old will have to fight for a starting spot under Stefano Pioli, but believes the challenge will push the side forward.

“Competition is good,” stated Mirallas. “I like to play for a strong team, every sporting contest is a fight to secure a starting place.”

“I’m here in Italy to show that I can give a lot. At Fiorentina there is a good project and I want to play in Serie A, a championship coming back to previous levels.”

With an Italian wife, moving to the peninsula was an easy decision, but the former Saint-Etienne attacker noted that Napoli striker Dries Mertens also advised him to join him in Serie A.

“Everyone has talked to me about Fiorentina,” said Mirallas. “Like my friend Mertens, whom I’ve known for many years. He told me that if you give everything, you will get so much love back in return.

“I will certainly do that.”

Mirallas could be in line to make his Fiorentina debut in their Serie A opener against Sampdoria on Sunday 19 August.