Everton pip Inter and AC Milan in race for Brazilian winger

Bernard looks set to join Everton, beating out the likes of AC Milan and Inter in the race to sign the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old is currently out of contract after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this summer, making him an attractive option for several clubs.

It appears Everton have made the winning offer for Bernard, as The Daily Mirror reports he will join the Toffees on a five-year contract.

Medicals are expected to take place in the next 24 hours, and should they yield a positive result, Bernard will make his move official at that point.

Milan, Inter and Chelsea had all been linked with moves for the 25-year-old in the past few weeks.

Last season Bernard netted six goals in 19 league appearances for the Ukrainian giants.