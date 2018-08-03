Fiorentina set to land attackers from Juventus and Everton

Stefano Pioli will have two new attackers at his disposal in the coming hours, with Marko Pjaca and Kevin Mirallas set to join Fiorentina from Juventus and Everton respectively.

The Viola have been in talks for the Croatian for several weeks, and it appears they have fought off interest from Genoa, Leicester City and Sampdoria to secure his services.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina will pay €1-2 million to sign Pjaca on loan, while holding an option to make the move permanent for €20m. It’s believed Juventus will hold the right to reacquire the Croatian.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia reports Mirallas will join on loan from Everton for an initial €500,000. The Italian side will then have the option to make the move permanent for €7m, though the Toffees will have no buy-back clause.

Last season Pjaca spent the second half of the season on loan at Schalke, where he managed two goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

Mirallas was loaned out to Olympiakos last season, netting two goals in 16 appearances for the Greek outfit.