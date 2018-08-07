Fiorentina wrap up signing of Juventus winger

Juventus attacker Marko Pjaca has completed his move to Fiorentina on loan for the upcoming season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Since joining the Bianconeri in 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb, the 23-year-old has found opportunities limited due to a combination of injuries and the form of Massimiliano Allegri’s favoured starters.

“Juventus announces the agreement with Fiorentina for the loan of Marko Pjaca until June 30, 2019 which has been finalised for a fee of €2 million,” read a statement from the Italian champions.

“The deal also gives Fiorentina the right, to be exercised at the end of the 2018/19 season, to purchase the player permanently for a price of €20m to be paid across three financial years.

“Everyone at Juventus would like to wish Marko the best on his new adventure.”

Pjaca spent the latter half of last season on loan from the Bianconeri too, enjoying a reasonably successful spell in the Bundesliga with Schalke.

The signing of the Croatia international also follows quickly on from the Viola strengthening elsewhere in wider areas in attack after completing the signing of Everton’s Kevin Mirallas.