5 reasons to get excited about the new Serie A season

This weekend means one thing and one thing only, the return of calcio.

While England’s Premier League started back last weekend after what seemed like the shortest of turnarounds between World Cup action and domestic football beginning again, fans of Serie A can hardly contain their excitement.

With the national team absent from Russia in the summer, it felt like there was still something missing from our lives during this summer of sunshine. Luckily enough, the wait is almost over.

Serie A is back this weekend and here are five reasons why it will once again be a must watch from start to finish.

Enter Cristiano

Last season’s title race was one that all but Juventus fans relished as Napoli pushed Masimilliano Allegri’s men right to the wire, only to have another Scudetto yet again arrive in Turin.

While many felt Juve may finally be hitting something of a decline in fortunes led by the departure of club stalwart Gianluigi Buffon, the Old Lady have once again turned it on it’s head and came up with an absolute masterstroke.

After successfully guiding Real Madrid to their third Champions League trophy in a row as well as having a scintillating World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to put pen to paper on a deal that would take his career to Italy, with Juventus.

Along with the re-signing of former giant Leonardo Bonucci, the capture of Ronaldo has once again placed Juventus as the outstanding favourites to win the title. Ronaldo will be hoping he can light up Serie A just like he has in England and Spain and it will be worth tuning in for.

Brozovic can take Inter back to past glories

While a lot of talk has been about the Ronaldo hype train and his arrival, the business that Inter have done during this mercato cannot be overlooked and should not be seen as anything but a success.

With the arrivals of Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez and Keita Balde amongst others, there is a real sense that this team can once again make a challenge under the tutelage of Luciano Spalletti.

Having successfully secured Champions League football for the club last season, Spalletti has decided not to take his eye off the ball and has made signings that could potentially reap the rewards.

While the club didn’t manage to tempt Luka Modric to join, it is their array of other Croatian internationals who may be as important. Having signed Sime Vrsalijko from Atletico Madrid as well as holding onto Ivan Perisic, they will be keen for the pair to show their World Cup form.

Most importantly, Marcelo Brozovic has now gotten the experience of a big tournament under his belt and can now be the man for Inter.

Despite all of the movement into the club, the supremely talented Brozovic is perhaps the jewel in the crown. If Inter are to make a title challenge and go deep into European competition then it is Brozovic who can take them to that next level.

This team will be exciting to watch this season, let’s see if they can rise to the occasion.