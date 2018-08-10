Frosinone keen to land Chelsea starlet

Ola Aina could feature in the Serie A next season, with reports indicating Frosinone are keen to land the Chelsea starlet on loan.

The Canarini remain in the market for potential reinforcements after earning promotion last season, and it appears the 21-year-old fits the bill.

Sky Sport Italia reports Frosinone want to sign Aina on a season-long loan, and it’s believed the right-back is willing to test himself abroad – though he hasn’t given his approval to joining the Italian side just yet.

Torino are also fans of the Chelsea youngster, who has impressed during his time away from Stamford Bridge.

Last season the 21-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions for Hull, but with Aina far down the pecking order at Chelsea, a loan move appears to be the most likely solution ahead of the new season.

Dutch champions PSV are also in the mix to land Aina.