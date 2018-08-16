Genoa Ultras will not attend AC Milan trip

In the wake of the devastating tragedy to hit the city of Genoa this week, Genoa’s Ultras group have announced their intention to skip the side’s opening weekend trip to San Siro.

After another night on Wednesday of searching for wounded victims and bodies following a harrowing bridge collapse in the city, the latest death toll has sadly risen to 39, with many more wounded.

It is, of course, an incident which puts the game of football into perspective and after calling for their game against AC Milan to be postponed, the Ultras of Genoa have confirmed that they will not travel to San Siro for the game as a mark of respect.

“Our city is in mourning and due to dignity, respect and the pain everyone is going through, Genoa’s fans will not attend the game which is scheduled for Sunday at San Siro,” read a statement.

“While we were waiting to hear if Milan-Genoa would be postponed by those in power, we have decided that the sector reserved for us will be, if the game goes ahead, completely deserted.

“The city is down but we will rise again and we will always be by its side.”