Godin: I am happy and proud to be Atletico Madrid captain

Following the departure of Gabi in the summer, Diego Godin spoke of his pride at being named Atletico Madrid’s new club captain.

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening in Tallinn, in the hope of avenging their 2014, and 2016 Champions League final defeats to their bitter rivals.

You are now the captain of Atletico, does this bring more responsibility?

“We feel happy and proud to be here, and this a moment of great responsibility especially for me as the captain. I hope I can continue to help my team to achieve the goals set by the club.”

What advice have you given to the new players?

“I don’t think we have to give them too much advice, as all we ask from them is that they give their all and do their best for the team, which is enough. They have the individual skill and quality already and they are here because of that. We want to feel a sense of commitment and hard work from them.

Is Griezmann ready to play tomorrow?

“No doubt, he is in the best form after winning the World Cup, and I’m sure he will be in top form.

What are your season goals as an individual? To win the Champions League?

“Yes, my personal objectives are in line with those of the team, and the great dream is to win the Champions League, as well as continuing to improve, and try and improve on the previous year. The new players will improve the team and make us stronger. We are very optimistic ahead of the new season.

Gabi is not with you? Have you spoken to him? What does it mean to be captain?

“I feel pride and happiness and a lot of responsibility. I am in touch with Gabi all the time, and we would have loved to have him with us, but he took another route. We are here to be properly prepared for the final, what is important is what happens on the pitch and we want to win the trophy.”