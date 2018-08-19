Heart condition forces football break for AC Milan’s Strinic

Only a matter of weeks after signing for AC Milan, Ivan Strinic has had to take a indefinite break from football following the discovery of a heart problem.

The 31-year-old arrived on a free transfer from Sampdoria in July, when he also played in the World Cup final prior to any such condition being found.

In an official statement, AC Milan announced that: “During the routine six-monthly checks… it was found that Ivan Strinic suffers from an initial hypertrophy of the heart muscle deserving further investigation.

“For this reason the player will have to temporarily suspend the sporting activity until the exams are completed.”

The left-back made 17 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria in the 2017/18 season after signing from Napoli last August.