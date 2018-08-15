Highest paid Serie A coaches revealed

Massimiliano Allegri tops the list of highest paid Serie A coaches, with the Juventus boss earning a cool €7.5 million a season.

The Bianconeri made headlines this summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, with the Portuguese star taking over the mantle of best paid player thanks to his wages of €30m.

It looks like Juve also top the list when it comes to coaches, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Allegri surpasses all of his peers thanks to the €7.5m he earns.

New Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is next at €6m, while Inter’s Luciano Spalletti – who signed a new contract on Tuesday – now earns €4.5m a campaign.

Rounding out the top five is Roma’s Eusebio Di Francesco and, surprisingly, Torino’s Walter Mazzarri at €3m and €2.2m a season respectively.

Of note, Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso is next at €2m, followed by Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi and his salary of €1.2m a season.