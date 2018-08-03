Higuain: I chose AC Milan over Chelsea because everyone here wanted me

The appreciation and determination AC Milan showed to sign him was the key factor in Gonzalo Higuain opting for them over Chelsea, he has admitted.

On Friday afternoon, the Argentine was unveiled as a Milan player after completing his move to the San Siro from Juventus on an initial loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent.

Although his former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, now at Stamford Bridge, was also keen on a reunion with the striker, that was never truly an option for Higuain.

“The esteem that I have for Sarri is nothing new but the only person at Chelsea who wanted me there was him, while at Milan everyone wanted me to come here,” he told reporters.

“I want to thank the club for the great effort they showed to bring me here and they have motivated me with the project they have in mind. It is a beautiful challenge for me in my career.

“I really want to repay all of the faith they’ve shown in me. This is a team with immense history and I want to do great things at Milan because it is a team and club who deserve to be at the top.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus signalled the end of the former Napoli man’s time in Turin and he holds no regret at not playing alongside the new man, while he is also excited about what he can bring to the San Siro.

“I’ve already played with Ronaldo so there is no regret about not playing with him, I’m only focused on my new challenge. There is also no bad feeling towards Juventus, I have great affection for them and have many friends there,” he added.

“Last year, I watched Milan and always thought they had great potential in attack. [Patrick] Cutrone is a young guy with a great desire to improve and I just want to help the team get better.

“Everyone will play an important part and I want to bring this club as far as possible.”