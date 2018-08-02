Higuain ready for AC Milan move

AC Milan look set to welcome Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, with the Argentine confirming his excitement over the switch.

The Argentine is set to join the Rossoneri on an €18 million loan with a €36m option to make the move permanent, while defender Mattia Caldara will join in a swap for Leonardo Bonucci.

Both Higuain and Caldara will undergo medicals on Thursday, and Higuain was excited about the move after landing in Milan on Wednesday night.

“I am doing well,” he told reporters. “Let’s wait for the medicals and hope things go well from there.

“I’m happy about this new adventure. I want to salute all the Milan fans and the Juve fans that always showed me affection.

“Leonardo convinced me. I’ve already talked to [Gennaro] Gattuso. I’m here to go as far as possible.”

Last season Higuain netted 23 goals in 50 matches in all competitions for Juventus, down from his tally of 32 strikes in 55 matches the year prior.