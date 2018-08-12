Inter challenge Premier League pair for Brazilian starlet

Inter have turned their attention towards Lille midfielder Thiago Maia, but face competition from Premier League duo Newcastle United and Watford.

The Nerazzurri have been extremely active in the transfer market this summer and this shows no signs of abating, with the club looking to swoop for 2016 Olympic Gold medallist Maia.

Le 10 Sport suggest that both Newcastle and Watford had offered €20 million for the Brazilian, but Lille are holding out for €25m and neither club were able to meet this valuation before the closing of the British transfer deadline last Thursday.

This has allowed Inter to steal a march on the competition, with the Biscione proposing €20m up front plus the immediate return of Maia to Lille on a season-long.

Keen to secure a deal for Senegal international Keita Balde from Monaco, Inter would not have a spare non-EU slot in their squad for Maia this season, and so it would suit them to return him to Lille until next summer.

It is believed that the French outfit are taking this offer into consideration and have not rejected it outright, as was the case with offers from Newcastle and Watford.

The former Santos midfielder had been on Inter’s radar in 2016 before sealing a switch to Lille from the Brazilian outfit last summer. The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Les Dogues in his maiden season in Ligue 1.