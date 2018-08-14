Inter coach Spalletti pens new contract

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is set to extend his tenure at the helm of the club after signing a contract extension on Tuesday.

The tactician is preparing to begin his second season in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, after switching from Serie A rivals Roma last summer, and committed his future to the club ahead of the new campaign.

The Nerazzurri took to their official website to announce that Spalletti has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to remain at the club until 2021, following a season in which he secured Champions League qualification for Inter for the first time since 2011.

“During the 110th year of the club’s history, we made many good decisions in order to put the club on the right track, and today we start by sealing our relationship with Luciano Spalletti,” vice-president Steven Zhang declared.

“Last season, Mr Spalletti and his staff were able to improve the team and take Inter back to Europe’s biggest competition. This demonstrates the hard work and commitment our coaching staff put in.”

Spalletti will be aiming to secure a first Scudetto for the Nerazzurri since 2010, and they kick off the new campaign with a trip to Sassuolo on Sunday.