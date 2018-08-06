Inter nearing deal for Monaco attacker

Keita Balde is close to joining Inter from Monaco according to reports out of Italy.

The former Lazio star only joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer for €30 million after being linked with moves to AC Milan, Juventus and the Nerazzurri, but it appears his stay in France will be a short one.

Inter haven’t forgotten about their interest in the Senegal international, as Sky Sport Italia reports Keita is close to joining the Italian giants on loan.

Antonio Candreva is reportedly expected to go the other way, though all parties have yet to agree on the switch at this time.

Keita currently holds a non-EU passport, which explains why the Nerazzurri opted not to complete their move for new Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal, as he would have prevented a move for the Monaco man from taking place.

Last season saw Keita net eight goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco.