Patience wearing thin at Inter with midfielder

Inter are beginning to grow frustrated with Joao Mario, who continues to refuse all offers to leave the club despite being threatened with being frozen out this season.

The Portugal international is not part of coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans and even spent last season loaned out at Premier League side West Ham United.

This summer, Joao Mario has continued to refuse all offers that have came in for him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, and the Nerazzurri are fed up to the point of warning him that he risks being left out of the squad and playing no football next season.

After turning down offers from England, whose market is now closed, he also spurned the advances of Besiktas and while Inter have attempted to be patient about it, they are now being tested.

The 25-year-old has been told by the Biscione hierarchy that he should consider his time at the club being over and that he will not be included in their squad lists for either the Champions League or Serie A.

There is renewed interest in the player from Spain, via Sevilla and Real Betis, while Monaco have also enquired after his services, although it remains to be seen if the midfielder will accept a move.