Inter star doubtful for Sassuolo clash

Radja Nainggolan’s Serie A debut with Inter may have to wait, with reports indicating he could miss their opening match against Sassuolo.

The Belgian was brought in from Roma amidst much fanfare earlier this summer, but he has been limited in pre-season after suffering a muscle injury against Sion.

Inter have held Nainggolan out of action since that match on July 18, and Sky Sport Italia reports his absence could be extended past the first match of the Serie A season.

The Nerazzurri travel to Sassuolo on August 18, and it’s believed the Belgian will not play unless he is at 100 percent.

Nainggolan continues to train on his own at this time, with the rest of his Inter teammates hard at work ahead of their friendly match with Atletico Madrid on August 11.