Inter starlet Karamoh set for Parma loan

Parma look to receive a boost in their attempts to overturn a five-point deficit and survive relegation in their Serie A return by bringing exciting Inter winger Yann Karamoh to the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Keita Balde Diao’s arrival at the Stadio San Siro has pushed the Ivorian further away from the starting XI despite impressing at points last term and he could leave Milan to find more regular playing time in order to aid his development.

According to Sportitalia, negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage and he could be confirmed as a Gialloblu player on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who arrived at the Biscione for €5.5 million last summer is a versatile forward and can play on either flank.

He made 17 appearances in all for Inter last season, popping up with one goal in those games.

Parma have been active in the market in recent days, bringing Roberto Inglese, Alberto Grassi, Alessandro Bastoni, Jonathan Biabiany, Federico Dimarco from Napoli and Inter respectively this past week.