Inter to sue La Liga president

After La Liga President Javier Tebas questioned their pursuit of Luka Modric, Inter have announced they will take legal action against him.

The 56-year-old made his thoughts known on several matters on Friday, namely the Nerazzurri’s pursuit of the Real Madrid man, Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, along with PSG and Manchester City’s transfer dealings.

“Things don’t just happen because we make mistakes, and I don’t think this is the case, but at other clubs things have happened which shouldn’t happen,” he told ABC.

“I’m not only referring to PSG, but also Juventus with the signing of Ronaldo, and Inter, who have no money to buy players but then offer a mountain of money, the source of which I don’t know.

“Tricks in the transfer market? I don’t know about Juve. We’ll have to see how their deal [for Ronaldo] pans out, but Inter’s offer for Modric hid some tricks.

“The PSG-Neymar issue was also rigged. PSG are a club of ‘just tricks’ like Manchester City, and this generates circumstances that destabilise the market and media.”

Inter haven’t taken the comments lightly, announcing their intention to sue Tebas.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that it will take legal action against Mr. Javier Tebas in the face of statements made today in the Press,” a brief statement on the Nerazzurri’s website reads,” read a statement on the club’s website.

The decision has been met with approval from the Lega Serie A, who made it clear they were left surprised and disappointed by Tebas’ comments.