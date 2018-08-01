Inter working on sensational swoop for Real Madrid star

Another Real Madrid star could be swapping La Liga for Serie A this summer, with reports stating Inter are looking to pull off a sensational swoop for Luka Modric.

The Nerazzurri have a deal in place to land Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, but it appears they are holding off on making it on official due to their pursuit of the Croatian.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have contacted Modric’s agents, and they were told he wouldn’t be against a move to the Serie A giants – especially after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo leave Los Blancos for Juventus earlier this summer.

The Nerazzurri already boast the likes of Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and the newly signed Sime Vrsaljko amidst their ranks, and while the thought of the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner joining them remains unlikely at this time, a move isn’t impossible.

Modric’s current contract expires in 2020 and he earns close to €10.5 million a season – a figure that would have to be reduced should talks reach an advanced stage.