Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo showed flexibility in Serie A opener

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid for €105 million this summer, it sparked speculation as to how Massimiliano Allegri would set his side up this season in Serie A and indeed the Champions League.

Formations were drawn up and the Portuguese was paired with all of his possible teammates and dragged from the left to the centre of the attack.

Already, after just one game of the marriage, Allegri has shown that the options are limitless for his use in this Bianconeri team, with them having shifted through at least three formations in their Serie A opener against Chievo.

Not only did Cristiano Ronaldo feature in several formations, but he himself was moved as well. Appearing on the left wing, as the focal point of an attack with Paulo Dybala, and as a strike partner to Mario Mandzukic.

We arguably saw the best of the Portuguese when Douglas Costa was on the pitch as the Brazilian played on the left while Cristiano occupied the left of the front two, and the two looked to have already developed a great understanding of each other.