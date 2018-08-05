Juventus Director planning lucrative wage increase for Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic has attracted interest from of some the biggest clubs in Europe but Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta reportedly has the intention of increasing the midfielder’s yearly salary.

After acquiring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, and Leonardo Bonucci during the summer transfer window, the Bianconeri have turned their attention now to holding onto some of their most important assets including the Bosnian international.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Pjanic earns €4.5 million per season but Marotta is preparing to raise it to €6-6.5m a year so the Bosnian international can be dissuaded from leaving Juventus.

The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 28-year-old playmaker but La Vecchia Signora consider him to be an integral part of their team and they would only consider selling him for offers over €100m.

In the event that Pjanic was to be sold, Juventus would have contemplated re-signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but that idea has been put on hold for the moment.