Juventus face Barcelona and Liverpool competition in hunt for PSG star

With his contract set to expire next season and few signs of a renewal in the works, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool.

The Frenchman appears set to depart the Parc des Princes, with PSG ready to cash in on Rabiot so as to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season, and this has sparked interest from across Europe.

Juventus had already shown an interest and are thought to be ready to approach PSG with a late offer before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, but the Liverpool Echo reports that Premier League challengers Liverpool are also keen to secure a deal.

With the English transfer window already closed for permanent signings, the Anfield club would instead look to sign Rabiot to a pre-contract agreement ahead of a switch next summer.

Meanwhile, Spanish champions Barcelona are also looking to bring the 23-year-in, prompting Juventus to attempt to steal a march and work on a deal before the end of the week.

Rabiot has scored 22 goals in 208 appearances for PSG since making his professional debut with the club in 2012. The France international, left out of Les Bleus’ World Cup winning squad this summer, has lifted four Ligue 1 titles with Les Parisiens.