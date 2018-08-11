Juventus midfielder joins Sporting CP

Sporting CP have signed Stefano Sturaro from Juventus, though the Italian will remain in Turin for two months due to injury.

The two clubs wrapped up a deal earlier on Saturday, but issues arose during the midfielder’s medical.

While the matter wasn’t serious enough to cancel the transfer, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Sturaro will remain with Juventus for the next two months while he recovers.

The midfielder will then join Sporting on loan once he is deemed fit, with the Bianconeri paying his salary during his rehabilitation phase.

Last season Sturaro featured in just 12 Serie A matches for Juventus, his lowest since joining the club from Genoa in 2014.

He made his debut for the club during the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Real Madrid, and impressed during their 2-1 win at the Juventus Stadium.