Juventus and AC Milan Remain in the Chase for PSG Midfielder

After failing to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has attracted the interest of Italian clubs Juventus, and AC Milan, who are each considering the option of signing him on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old is contracted to Les Parisiens until the end of June 2019 and he is currently assessing his future options despite being a key part of the PSG midfield thi season, while club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that the midfielder will eventually sign a new deal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Rabiot, who currently earns €2 million per season with PSG, could get an increase to €5m, but the Frenchman as well as his mother and agent Veronique are more concerned about the role he plays on the field than on any economic issues.

Rabiot is a free agent in June 2019 and thus AC Milan are eager to sign him due to sporting director Leonardo working with the player at PSG, and the fact it won’t impact the club in regards to Financial Fair Play restrictions, while Juventus are looking at the possibility of adding a free agent to their books next summer.

Spanish giants Barcelona want to sign him before the transfer window closes in Spain on August 31, but he wants assurances that he will play regularly as a left-sided midfielder in a trio, and not a defensive midfielder.