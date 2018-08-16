Juventus to reward in-demand star with bumper new deal

Following a summer in which a number of Europe’s elite clubs circled around Miralem Pjanic, Juventus are set to tie the midfielder down to a lucrative new contract.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were linked strongly with moves for his services during the transfer window as they aimed to strengthen in the middle of the park, while Paris Saint-Germain were also reportedly keen.

In a bid to ensure they keep hold of one of their prized assets, the Bianconeri are set to make a move to keep the Bosnian in Turin long-term as the transfer window nears a closure in Italy, according to a Premium Sport report.

Pjanic, who has an estimated transfer value of €100 million, is now set for a one-year contract extension until 2022 with a wage increase to €7m per season.

The current contract which ties the former Roma man to the Allianz Stadium runs until June 2021 and sees him take in €4.5m per season, with his new deal representing a considerable salary rise.

Once more, Pjanic was one of the key figures for the Old Lady last season as he helped them to another domestic double.